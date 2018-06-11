Poster talk: Check Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Jiiva’s intriguing avatars in Velvet Nagaram and Gypsy

Follow Us:
The first look posters of Varalakshmi Sarathkumar’s Velvet Nagaram and Jiiva’s Gypsy are out. Check them out here.

Published: June 11, 2018
It has been quite the season of first looks and teasers, but the poster from Varalakshmi Sarathkumar’s upcoming film Velvet Nagaram has managed to grab quite a few eyeballs with its dreamy design. Varalakshmi looks magical — the tribal paint only adding to the effect. According to media reports, Varalakshmi plays Usha, a journalist who uncovers the plight of Adivasis in the city of Kodaikanal. Velvet Nagaram (The city of Velvet) is being directed by Manoj Kumar. The poster was unveiled by Vijay Sethupathi who recently made his debut on Twitter. He tweeted, “Congrats Team 💐 #VelvetNagaram First Look Poster @d_MakersStudio @varusarath @makkastudios @thilak_Ramesh @manojknatarajan @achurajamani @arunfeb25”

On the other hand, two posters from Gypsy, Jiiva’s upcoming film with Raju Murugan, has also been unveiled. With a casual yet vibrant colour scheme, the posters strike the eye with its ‘hippie’ quotient.

The star of the poster is definitely a white horse, which seems to be Jiiva’s constant companion. In the first poster, both Jiiva and the horse seem to mimic each other with an amused Natasha looking on. The second poster isn’t as breezy with Hanuman, Rama and a burkha-clad Natasha but strikes the right visual chord. Apart from Jiiva, the film also stars Natasha Singh. According to media reports, the film is a story about travel and love. Notably, Raju Murugan was the man behind the National Award winning film Joker.

