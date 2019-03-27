Vellai Pookal trailer: Vivekh’s crime thriller looks promising

The trailer of Vivekh’s upcoming film Vellai Pookal was launched by six different celebrities including, Gautham Menon, PC Sreeram, Aishwarya Rajesh and RJ Balaji on Wednesday. The film is majorly shot in the United States.

After ceding his position as the top comedian of Kollywood to the likes of Santhanam, the star comic tried his luck playing lead roles in movies with disappointing results. Judging from the trailer of Vellai Pookal, Vivekh seems to have found a sweet spot that he could explore to further his efforts.

The story of Vellai Pookal bears an uncanny resemblance to the career of Vivekh. The film seems to tell the tale of a retired star investigator as he begins to find his groove back after he stumbles upon a curious case.

Vivekh plays the role of a police officer in Chennai. After his retirement, he moves into his son’s house in the United States. As he begins to enjoy all the materialistic comforts of his new home, he is drawn into a case of serial kidnapping. The premise looks promising, and it could even give its protagonist a much-needed break.

It also stars Charle, Pooja Devariya and Paige Henderson among others.

Vivekh was last seen in Ajith’s film Viswasam. He is also part of Vijay’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 63.

The crime thriller, written and directed by Vivek Elangovan, is slated for release on April 19.