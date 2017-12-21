Velaikkaran helped me find the answer to a question that has been with me for 20 years: Mohan Raja

After the massive Thani Oruvan, Director Mohan Raja hits the silver screen with another intense story titled Velaikkaran. After the massive Thani Oruvan, Director Mohan Raja hits the silver screen with another intense story titled Velaikkaran.

The buzz for Velaikkaran is intense and for the right reasons. After the massive Thani Oruvan, Director Mohan Raja hits the silver screen with another intense story that talks about the society’s issues at large. The director claims that this movie attempts to provide an answer to some of the questions that have been previously asked. “Movies until today have asked several pertinent questions about issues in our society. Backed by that, I have moved further to attempt at a solution for some of those questions. People might not agree with that. I am okay to accept that. But the motive is to provide a dignified answer to the issues,” said Mohan Raja at a press meet.

“The film will have all the questions every person has wished to ask. Thani Oruvan helped me express the anger I had for so many years. Velaikkaran helped me find the answer to a question that has been with me for 20 years,” asserted Mohan Raja.

The director has also said that the directors these days are not at liberty to do the films they wish to create. “We are expected to write stories that would satisfy the producer. It has taken me 14 years to reach this stage where I can make the films I want to,” said Mohan Raja.

Mohan Raja also said Velaikkaran wouldn’t have been possible without his team. “When Siva came to me, he asked me for a story that would create the same impact as Thani Oruvan did. My producer RD Raja always backed me to do anything that was necessary to create the vision I imagined. It is amazing that I get to direct actors like Nayanthara and Fahadh. Anirudh is young but immensely talented,” said Mohan Raja.

Velaikkaran is set to hit the screens on December 22.

