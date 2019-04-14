Vasantha Balan to direct Vishnu Vishal

Vasantha Balan, who awaits the release of GV Prakash Kumar starrer Jail, is in talks with Vishnu Vishal for an untitled film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, we learn it is a love story set against a fresh backdrop, which everyone can easily connect with. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The actor tells indianexpress.com, “I haven’t signed on the dotted line, but liked my character and the story backdrop. It is going to be challenging for me and Vasantha Balan sir to bring the right flavour on the screen.”

This project will go on the floors by the second half of this year.

Speaking about Vasantha Balan, Vishnu adds, “I had approached him even before my acting debut happened. I hope we collaborate together and give the audience some great content. He is an extremely passionate filmmaker.”

Vishnu, whose latest release was Silukkuvarpatti Singam, is recovering from an injury that happened during the shoot of Prabhu Solomon’s multi-lingual venture Kaadan. The movie also stars Kalki Koechlin and Rana Daggubati. “I have almost recovered, but working on strengthening my muscles,” he smiles.

Meanwhile, Vishnu has Jagajala Killadi in the pipeline, besides a sports film with Vikranth. The screenplay and dialogues for the film will be written by Vijay Sethupathi. Also, recently, he had signed a three-film deal with the Bollywood production house, Viacom 18.