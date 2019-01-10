Varmaa trailer: Dhruv Vikram film looks intense

The trailer of upcoming film Varmaa was released on Wednesday. The film, starring debutant actor Dhruv, the son of Vikram, is the official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original Telugu film became a runaway hit when it released in 2017, boosting the promising career of its protagonist Vijay Deverakonda.

Arjun Reddy was written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. And the filmmaker had hardly included visuals that showed the self-imposed suffering of his protagonist, who is reeling from a heartbreak. But, director Bala, who has helmed the Tamil remake, has approved the trailer that makes no bones about the hero’s alcohol and drug abuse problems that pushes him to the brink of insanity.

It doesn’t come as a surprise as to why Vikram enlisted the service of Bala to direct the debut film of his son. It’s worth noting that after making an unsuccessful debut with En Kadhal Kanmani (1990), Vikram had to deal with a series of failures for almost a decade. Even some of his good performances fell short of helping him find good roles. It was Bala’s Sethu in 1999, which gave Vikram his first break and the rest is history.

The one minute 47 seconds trailer looks very intense and Dhruv Vikram seems to have gone all out to play a modern-day Devdas, who turn to alcohol and casual relationships to deal with his breakup with long-time girlfriend Megha (played by newcomer Megha).

Raiza Wilson, who shot to fame after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, has played an important role in the film. It also stars Easwari Rao, Jai Bala and Akash Premkumar among others.

Varmaa is expected to hit the screens in February.