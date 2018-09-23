Varma teaser: Dhruv Vikram plays a modern-day Devdas

Varma teaser: Dhruv Vikram steps into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda for the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. Varma teaser: Dhruv Vikram steps into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda for the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

The teaser of director Bala’s upcoming film Varma was released on Sunday. The film, which is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy (2016), marks the screen debut of actor Vikram’s son Dhruv, who will be seen as a self-indulgent lover.

A little over a minute teaser sans dialogue plays out in the backdrop of a classical soundtrack by composer Radhan, who had also scored music for the original Telugu film. We get to see a glimpse of Varma’s substance abuse, alcohol abuse and casual flings which unfolds in the aftermath of his breakup with his girlfriend, played by debut actor Megha. The other side of the personality which is of a passionate lover, marked by aggressive and impulsive behavior, is also shown in flashes.

Judging from the teaser, seasoned actor Easwari Rao plays the mother of Varma. Actor Raiza Wilson of Bigg Boss Tamil fame has also played a key role in the upcoming film. She recently made her debut as a lead actor with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal.

Watch Dhruv Vikram starrer Varma teaser:

The film is currently in the post-production stage and the filmmakers are planning to release it in cinemas this year. A grand audio release is also reportedly being planned for Varma.

The massive success of Arjun Reddy in Telugu made Vijay Deverakonda an overnight sensation. And besides Tamil, the film is also being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Director Vanga will helm the project.

