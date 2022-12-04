scorecardresearch
Varisu’s Thee Thalapathy: Simbu song celebrates Vijay as a conqueror of hearts

In his films, Simbu has repeatedly paid tribute to Ajith. It's for the first time Simbu has showed his admiration for Vijay.

STR has crooned the second track of Vijay's Varisu.

Sri Venkateswara Creations has unveiled the second song of actor Vijay’s much awaited film Varisu. The track titled Thee Thalapathy was released on the occasion of Vijay completing 30 years as a lead actor in the Tamil film industry.

“Thee Thalapathy” is dedicated to the larger than life image of Vijay. The song celebrates him as a conqueror of hearts. Vijay also appears in the number, raising the excitement level several notches higher. The song’s visuals are fiery and powerful.

As a token of his admiration for Vijay, actor Simbu has sung the fan anthem for Varisu. Composed by Thaman S, the song is penned by Vivek. Besides singing the energetic number, Simbu has also performed in its music video.

Simbu is a self proclaimed fan of Ajith Kumar, who is Vijay’s competition in the Tamil film industry. In his films, Simbu has repeatedly paid tribute to Ajith. It’s for the first time Simbu has showed his admiration for Vijay.

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Khushbu and Yogi Babu. It will release in theatres on Pongal next year and will clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 05:44:12 pm
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 05:44:12 pm
