Varisu vs Thunivu: Vijay starrer earns Rs 275 crore, Ajith’s film collects Rs 175 crore

Latest Tamil blockbusters Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith starrer Thunivu continue to hold steady at the box office in their third week. Both the movies opened amid a lot of competition and a war of words between fans of Ajith and Vijay. Many opined that both movies coming out on the same day was bad for the trade. However, all the predictions seem to have been proven wrong.

It’s a win-win situation for everyone as the box office performance of Varisu and Thunivu is in sync with the market potential of their stars. According to reports, Varisu has earned Rs 275 crore from its worldwide ticket sales so far. And it has already become the second biggest earner in Vijay’s career. The star’s 2019 sports drama Bigil remains the biggest box office hit in his career. In the meantime, Thunivu has raked in Rs 175 crore by market estimates during the same period. And the film’s collection is close to Ajith’s biggest commercial hit Viswasam (2019). Chances are Thunivu might even overtake Viswasam by the end of its theatrical run.

It remains to be seen whether Varisu and Thunivu will remain the top choice for movie-goers in Tamil Nadu and other key markets for Tamil movies this weekend, given Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan is making a splash at the box office across the country.

The audiences in Tamil Nadu are historically slow to react to popular films of other languages. Judging from the previous instances, if a non-Tamil movie continues to gain good word of mouth, it might find a lot of takers in the state. Given Pathaan has struck a chord with mass audiences, especially in Kerala, Karnataka and the Telugu states, Tamil Nadu may also embrace it soon. It’s worth noting that Pathaan had special morning shows in some parts of Chennai on January 26.