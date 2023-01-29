scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection: Vijay film mints Rs 160.7 cr domestically, making it the star’s 2nd highest earner after Bigil

Varisu has emerged as the second biggest earner in Vijay's career.

varisu, thunivuPosters of Varisu and Thunivu.
Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection: Vijay film mints Rs 160.7 cr domestically, making it the star's 2nd highest earner after Bigil
It was a clash of the titans at the box office and the final results seem to indicate that it has been paid off, as both Pongal releases Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith starrer Thunivu have made money and clocked good collections despite the clash.

According to Sacnilk, Varisu earned Rs 2 cr all India net on its eighteenth day for all languages, taking its total to Rs 160.70 cr all India net. Despite running for three weeks now, Varisu had an overall 33.48 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, and an impressive 19.67 per cent occupancy in Hindi belts. The film released in Hindi belts with no promotions.

Varisu has emerged as the second biggest earner in Vijay’s career, after the star’s 2019 sports drama Bigil, which remains the biggest box office hit in his career.

Also read |SA Chandrasekhar on rumoured fallout with Vijay: ‘The problem is I still look at him as a five-year-old kid’

Thunivu, meanwhile, was considerably behind Varisu, as it earned Rs 1.50 cr India net on its eighteenth day, according to early estimates posted by Sacnilk. The total for the film now stands at Rs 113.25 cr, all India net. Occupancy wise, Thunivu had a slight edge over Varisu as it clocked 35.69 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

Varisu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, R Sarathkumar and Prakash Raj among others. Thunivu, meanwhile, is directed by H Vinoth and backed by Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studio. Headlined by Ajith Kumar, the film also features Manju Warrier.

