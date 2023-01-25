scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Varisu vs Thunivu box office: Vijay starrer is a clear winner over Ajith film, extends lead by Rs 90 cr

Varisu vs Thunivu box office: With no new major competition at the box office in Tamil Nadu, except for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, both Vijay and Ajith films are expected to perform well this weekend too.

Posters of Varisu and ThunivuPosters of Varisu and Thunivu

In the clash of Tamil superstars, it is clearly advantage Vijay’s Varisu over Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. The films released in cinemas amid a lot of debates and a war of words between the fans on social media. In addition to earning profits for all the stakeholders in the business of cinema and entertaining the audience during the holiday weekend, these releases also carried an added responsibility to answer the hotly-debated question: between Ajith and Vijay, who’s the bigger star at the Tamil box office?

And judging by the box office collection of Varisu and Thunivu, Vijay seems to dominate a larger position in the movie markets, both domestic and overseas, compared to Ajith. As per the reports, Varisu has earned at least Rs 90 crore more than Thunivu.

Also Read |Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback poised to deliver Rs 50 crore-plus opening

According to Cinetrak, after 12 of their release, Varisu collected over Rs 261 crore and Thunivu earned Rs 169 crore from their worldwide ticket sales.

Thunivu, however, has emerged as the biggest hit in Ajith’s career. The film has earned Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, making it Ajith’s second film to achieve this feat after his 2019 family drama Viswasam.

With no new major competition at the box office in Tamil Nadu, except for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, both Varisu and Thunivu are expected to perform well this weekend too. The makers of these movies are confident that the Republic Day holiday will draw more crowds to the theatres.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...

Varisu enjoys an edge over Thunivu as it has elements that apply to a family audience. Thunivu, meanwhile, is a full-fledged action movie that revolves around the events in the wake of a bank robbery. Thunivu is written and directed by H Vinoth, while Varisu is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 14:02 IST
Next Story

After Thunivu’s success, Ajith goes on a vacation. Watch

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close