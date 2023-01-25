Varisu vs Thunivu box office: Vijay starrer is a clear winner over Ajith film, extends lead by Rs 90 cr

In the clash of Tamil superstars, it is clearly advantage Vijay’s Varisu over Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. The films released in cinemas amid a lot of debates and a war of words between the fans on social media. In addition to earning profits for all the stakeholders in the business of cinema and entertaining the audience during the holiday weekend, these releases also carried an added responsibility to answer the hotly-debated question: between Ajith and Vijay, who’s the bigger star at the Tamil box office?

And judging by the box office collection of Varisu and Thunivu, Vijay seems to dominate a larger position in the movie markets, both domestic and overseas, compared to Ajith. As per the reports, Varisu has earned at least Rs 90 crore more than Thunivu.

According to Cinetrak, after 12 of their release, Varisu collected over Rs 261 crore and Thunivu earned Rs 169 crore from their worldwide ticket sales.

Thunivu, however, has emerged as the biggest hit in Ajith’s career. The film has earned Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, making it Ajith’s second film to achieve this feat after his 2019 family drama Viswasam.

#Varisu goes berserk over its Pongal contender #Thunivu at Global box-office as the former puts behind Ajith starrer by ‘over ₹90 crore’. End of its ‘twelve days’ run worldwide both films gross stands at,#Varisu: ₹261.5 crore#Thunivu: ₹169 crore pic.twitter.com/ZiLax8pRX3 — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) January 24, 2023

With no new major competition at the box office in Tamil Nadu, except for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, both Varisu and Thunivu are expected to perform well this weekend too. The makers of these movies are confident that the Republic Day holiday will draw more crowds to the theatres.

Varisu enjoys an edge over Thunivu as it has elements that apply to a family audience. Thunivu, meanwhile, is a full-fledged action movie that revolves around the events in the wake of a bank robbery. Thunivu is written and directed by H Vinoth, while Varisu is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.