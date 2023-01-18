Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 7: Vijay’s film continues to outperform Ajith’s heist thriller

There’s no stopping Vijay’s film Varisu at the ticket counters. People are thronging the theaters in huge numbers to watch the commercial drama. Even after seven days of release, the film has managed to record a double-digit collection at the box office. Ajith’s Thunivu. which released on the same day, is lagging slightly behind Varisu, but it has also been receiving ample love from fans.

On Tuesday, Varisu collected approximately Rs 17 cr, as reported by India Today. Film trade analyst Rajasekhar shared on Twitter, “Yet another extraordinary day for both #Varisu and #Thunivu at the box office in TN! From tomorrow, the real game begins!” With Rs 17 cr added to its collection on Tuesday, its estimated total collection stands somewhere around Rs 120 cr.

Not just in India, the film is also getting a good response across the world. Film trade expert Ramesh Bala shared the film’s collections in Ireland and Norway. He wrote on Twitter, “In Ireland 🇮🇪, #Varisu has grossed £ 19,978 till Jan 15th..” In another tweet, he shared, “#Varisu debuts at No.6 in Norway 🇳🇴 Jan 13th to 15th Top 10 Box office..US$59,246.. Huge opening.”

#Varisu debuts at No.6 in Norway 🇳🇴 Jan 13th to 15th Top 10 Box office.. US$59,246.. Huge opening — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 18, 2023

Thunivu‘s net collection until Monday stood at Rs 78.20 cr and on Tuesday it added another Rs 9 crore to its total earnings. Currently, the film’s total net collection, after seven days of release, is Rs 87.20 cr, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by H Vinoth, the film has also been performing well overseas, become Ajith’s biggest film in international markets. Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, “#Thunivu will be Actor #Ajithkumar ‘s Highest Grosser in Overseas..”

Meanwhile, Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally spoke against the criticism that the Vijay-starrer has received. He said, “I don’t disrespect critics, but one thing I want to tell is that my motive for making films is not critics. I am here to make commercial films. I make films for the audience. Critics’ views are subjective. You are already judging a film, and that’s your job and prerogative.”

Thunivu has also mostly received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Indianexpress.com gave the film a three-star rating. Kirubhakar Purushothaman wrote in his review, “Thunivu is largely entertaining as long as it stays cold and dark, and as long as Ajith walks, dances, and screams like a maniac. The moment it sobers up, it loses its wicked charm.”