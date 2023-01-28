Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection: Vijay’s family drama emerges as the winner against Ajith’s heist film

In their third week, Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu are starting to lose their momentum, and they are at the tail end of their epic box office clash. It is evident that Vijay’s Varisu has turned out to be the winner of the clash. The family drama was just inches ahead of Ajith’s heist film on the opening day, but it managed to maintain its lead.

According to Sacnilk, on Day 17 (Friday), the domestic box office collection of Varisu was just about Rs 1 crore. The number is a huge drop from the previous day’s collection of Rs 2.5 crore. Another box office report suggests that the film has earned about Rs 283 crore worldwide. The domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 126 crore.

Thunivu, on the other hand, has earned Rs 110 crore from the domestic box office, and the overall worldwide collection is predicted to be around Rs 220 crore. Thunivu’s numbers are lesser even though they had more screens than Varisu.

Vijay and Ajith clashed at the box office with Jilla and Veeram in 2014, and Ajith’s film clearly won the battle back then as Jilla failed to impress the audience. The success of Veeram made Ajith collaborate with its director Siva for two more films. Now, after about nine years, Vijay has come out on top.

Directed by Vamshi Paidpally, Varisu also starRed Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and Jayasudha.

Thunivu was directed by H Vinoth and was his third collaboration with Ajith. It starred Manju Warrier, John Kokken, and Samuthirakani.