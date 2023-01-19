Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 8: Vijay’s film extends lead over Ajith’s actioner by Rs 30 crore

Ajith Kumar’s heist film Thunivu experienced a significant drop on Wednesday, as it managed to mint only Rs 4.10 crore at the box office, taking its total to Rs 91.95 crore, reported Sacknilk. The Tamil action film, helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, had been performing steadily at the ticket counters till Tuesday.

However, after collecting Rs 9.55 crore on Tuesday, early estimates suggest that Thunivu witnessed a mid-week slump. The film had a 31.75 per cent Tamil occupancy on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s family entertainer Varisu is racing ahead at the box office. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film earned an impressive Rs 8.50 crore even after a week in cinemas. Varisu’s total collection now stands at Rs 128.30 crore, which is a significantly bigger number than Thunivu’s.

As reported by Sachnilk, Varisu had a 33.33 Tamil occupancy. Even as its earns big money domestically, Varisu is said to be creating a storm at the ticket counters globally. Sacnilk said that the mass entertainer has already crossed the milestone of Rs 200 crore, thereby becoming the first Indian feature to have made it to the Rs 200 crore club in the new year. The has done especially well in Vijay’s home ground, Tamil Nadu. Varisu has minted Rs 89 crore in the state in its first week alone. Meanwhile, Thunivu minted Rs 84 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Both movies largely received mixed reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman gave three stars to each film. “Varisu is a mix-mash of many films including Srimanthudu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Athari.”