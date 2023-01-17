Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 6: Vijay’s film extends lead over Ajith’s thriller, both films hold strong on first Monday

Vijay-led Varisu and Ajith-starrer Thunivu have set the cash registers ringing, especially in Tamil Nadu, after being released in theatres on January 11. Even though the Pongal holiday period ended on Sunday, both films did exceptionally well on their first Monday. But, in line with initial trends, Varisu continued to outperform Thunivu at the ticket counters.

On Monday, Varisu’s net collection in India (all languages) is estimated to be Rs 15 crore, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk. The film observed 64.15% Tamil occupancy and 46.98% Telugu occupancy on Monday. With this, the film’s total net collection currently stands at around Rs 100.25.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that the Vijay-starrer has “joined the ₹ 150 Crs Gross Club at the WW Box office..” In the UK, the family entertainer debuted at number seven this weekend and received the second-highest opening of all-time for a Tamil film, behind only Ponniyin Selvan: I, reported ComScore UK. Film trade expert Rajasekar wrote on Twitter, “#Varisu/ #Vaarasadu hits one million in USA , North America gross more than $1.4 million. Looks like the film will surpass #ThalapathyVijay’s previous best #Mersal (1.83mn$) 🙌.”

#Varisu/ #Vaarasadu hits one million in USA , North America gross more than 1.4 million $ . Looks like the film will surpass #ThalapathyVijay’s previous best #Mersal (1.83mn$) 🙌 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 17, 2023

The heist drama Thunivu is lagging behind slightly. On Monday, its net collection in India was estimated to be Rs 10 crore, noted Sacnilk. It further shared that the film got 67.13% Tamil occupancy and 30.83% Telugu occupancy on Monday. Currently, the net India collection (all languages) for director H Vinoth’s film is approximately Rs 77 crore.

However, Ramesh Bala has shared that Ajith’s Thunivu has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. In North America, the film has grossed a million dollars, and the global collection is only expected to increase now that it is being released in Europe.

#Thunivu joins the coveted $1 Million club in North America.. 🔥 A first for #AK 👏 pic.twitter.com/sHPIpqqhRB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2023

Both Varisu and Thunivu have received mixed reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman gave three stars to Varisu and called it “ a mix-mash of many films”. A part of his review read, “This isn’t a film about the plot, it is more about the moments it wants to create in the wafer-thin story. Varisu is shameless about being a fan-pandering affair. It’s all one big stage for its hero to dance, and boy he does! Also, it’s heartening to see Vijay’s return to comedy.”

Meanwhile, Thunivu also got a 3-star rating. A section of the review read, “Thunivu is largely entertaining as long as it stays cold and dark, and as long as Ajith walks, dances, and screams like a maniac. The moment it sobers up, it loses its wicked charm.”