scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 11: Vijay’s film maintains edge over Ajith’s heist drama, even as the latter finally makes it to the Rs 100 cr club

Varisu vs Thunivu box office: Ajith's heist film witnessed a drop in collections in its second week, while Varisu raced ahead.

AjithAjith's film still trails behind Vijay's Varisu

Actor Vijay’s Varisu continues to maintain the edge over Ajith’s Thunivu. Ajith’s heist film witnessed a drop in collections in its second week, while Varisu raced ahead. According to Sacnilk, Varisu earned over Rs 6.40 crore approximately on Day 11, taking its total collection to Rs 141.70 crore (approx), while Thunivu earned Rs 4 crore and stands at Rs 100.20 crore, according to early estimates.  Thunivu had an overall 45.2% Tamil occupancy and Varisu saw 46.11 per cent Tamil occupancy.

Varisu has already crossed Rs 220 crore in the global market, becoming the first Indian feature to have achieved the milestone in the new year. The film has had a glowing success in Vijay’s home ground, Tamil Nadu. Varisu minted Rs 89 crore in the state in its first week alone. Meanwhile, Thunivu minted Rs 84 crore in Tamil Nadu during the same period.

Also Read |Vijay’s BTS video from Varisu emerges as film crosses Rs 220 crore mark, Shaam shares celebratory post. Watch

This isn’t the first time that Vijay and Ajith’s films have clashed. Back in 2014, Vijay’s film Jilla clashed with Ajith’s Veeram during the Pongal period. It was the 12th time that their films had collided at the box office over the years. At the time, Ajith won that round, with Jilla trailing behind.

Both movies largely received mixed reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman gave three stars to each film. “Varisu is a mix-mash of many films including Srimanthudu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Athari,” he wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sunny Side Up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
Sunny Side Up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...

Both the movies are currently running in cinemas everywhere.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 11:25 IST
Next Story

What did Ramiz Raja say about Shubman Gill’s batting

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close