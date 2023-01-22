Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 11: Vijay’s film maintains edge over Ajith’s heist drama, even as the latter finally makes it to the Rs 100 cr club

Actor Vijay’s Varisu continues to maintain the edge over Ajith’s Thunivu. Ajith’s heist film witnessed a drop in collections in its second week, while Varisu raced ahead. According to Sacnilk, Varisu earned over Rs 6.40 crore approximately on Day 11, taking its total collection to Rs 141.70 crore (approx), while Thunivu earned Rs 4 crore and stands at Rs 100.20 crore, according to early estimates. Thunivu had an overall 45.2% Tamil occupancy and Varisu saw 46.11 per cent Tamil occupancy.

Varisu has already crossed Rs 220 crore in the global market, becoming the first Indian feature to have achieved the milestone in the new year. The film has had a glowing success in Vijay’s home ground, Tamil Nadu. Varisu minted Rs 89 crore in the state in its first week alone. Meanwhile, Thunivu minted Rs 84 crore in Tamil Nadu during the same period.

This isn’t the first time that Vijay and Ajith’s films have clashed. Back in 2014, Vijay’s film Jilla clashed with Ajith’s Veeram during the Pongal period. It was the 12th time that their films had collided at the box office over the years. At the time, Ajith won that round, with Jilla trailing behind.

Both movies largely received mixed reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman gave three stars to each film. “Varisu is a mix-mash of many films including Srimanthudu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Athari,” he wrote.

Both the movies are currently running in cinemas everywhere.