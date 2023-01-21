scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 10: Vijay’s family drama maintains lead against Ajith’s heist film

Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection. Vijay's family entertainer seems to be leading this race though Ajith's Thunivu is still putting up a tough fight.

Thunivu and Varisu postersThunivu and Varisu posters
Listen to this article
Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 10: Vijay’s family drama maintains lead against Ajith’s heist film
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It looks like Vijay has had his revenge. Back in 2014, his film Jilla faced off against Ajith’s Veeram during the Pongal period. It was the 12th time that their films had clashed at the box office over the years. The race ended with Ajith having the last laugh, as Veeram outdid Jilla. Now, nine years later, the two clashed again at the box office, when Ajith presented Thunivu and Vijay released Varisu. And it looks like Vijay is racing ahead this time.

Also Read |Varisu review: Conviction and self-awareness win it for Vijay’s generic masala product

According to Sacnilk, Thunivu continued to see a dip collections as it entered week two of release. On day 9 and day 10, the film earned about Rs 2.71 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, respectively, at the domestic box office. This is a significant drop from its day 8 collection of Rs. 3.6 crore. So far, Thunivu has made around Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. On the whole, the worldwide box office collection of the film is inching toward the Rs 200-crore mark.

On the other hand, Vijay’s Varisu has earned over Rs 136.5 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. On day 10, Varisu earned Rs 4.15 crore. The worldwide box office collection of Varisu is currently about Rs 220 crore.

Both Varisu and Thunivu have received mixed responses from the critics. This has also caused concern among distributors, as it was believed that both films might cannibalise each other’s business if neither was good enough to sustain interest over several days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 12:37 IST
Next Story

A 7ft-tall statue in Chembur celebrating women in sports

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close