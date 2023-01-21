Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 10: Vijay’s family drama maintains lead against Ajith’s heist film

It looks like Vijay has had his revenge. Back in 2014, his film Jilla faced off against Ajith’s Veeram during the Pongal period. It was the 12th time that their films had clashed at the box office over the years. The race ended with Ajith having the last laugh, as Veeram outdid Jilla. Now, nine years later, the two clashed again at the box office, when Ajith presented Thunivu and Vijay released Varisu. And it looks like Vijay is racing ahead this time.

According to Sacnilk, Thunivu continued to see a dip collections as it entered week two of release. On day 9 and day 10, the film earned about Rs 2.71 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, respectively, at the domestic box office. This is a significant drop from its day 8 collection of Rs. 3.6 crore. So far, Thunivu has made around Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. On the whole, the worldwide box office collection of the film is inching toward the Rs 200-crore mark.

On the other hand, Vijay’s Varisu has earned over Rs 136.5 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. On day 10, Varisu earned Rs 4.15 crore. The worldwide box office collection of Varisu is currently about Rs 220 crore.

Both Varisu and Thunivu have received mixed responses from the critics. This has also caused concern among distributors, as it was believed that both films might cannibalise each other’s business if neither was good enough to sustain interest over several days.