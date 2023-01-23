Varisu vs Thunivu at box office: Vijay starrer is the Pongal winner, Ajith Kumar scores a big hit

Tamil stars Vijay and Ajith’s latest releases Varisu and Thunivu, respectively, saw another profitable Sunday in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, the collection of Varisu went up in the second week as it continues to hold sway over family audiences. Thunivu has, meanwhile, become the biggest hit in Ajith’s career so far overtaking the collections of Viswasam.

The early estimates suggest that Varisu has raked in about Rs 250 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. And judging from the trend, the film is expected to maintain the bullish trend in its third week. And if that should come to pass, Varisu may become the biggest hit in Vijay’s career.

“#Varisu extraordinary 2nd weekend with a rampage Sunday and 95% recovery done in TN and movie still going very strong with increased show and theatre count,” tweeted industry tracker Naganathan.

#Varisu extraordinary 2nd weekend with a rampage Sunday and 95% recovery done in TN and movie still going very strong with increased show and theatre count 🔥👏👏 pic.twitter.com/A7fo0GoT23 — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) January 23, 2023

#Thunivu very good 2nd weekend across TN, over the 2nd weekend movie became all-time 2nd highest grosser for #AK behind #Viswasam

Hit and Profitable movie 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fHvFNv7UOc — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) January 23, 2023

Varisu has also done well in the neighbouring states Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Despite the lack of promotions, the Hindi version of the film has done marginally well in the north belt. It could be the first Vijay movie to perform at this level in cinemas in North India. Varisu is also a winner in overseas markets.

The makers last week hosted a success party in Hyderabad. Vijay and S. J. Suryah had travelled to Hyderabad to be part of the celebration.

Thunivu is said to have earned nearly Rs 170 crore from its worldwide theatrical run. The film has emerged as a hit at the box office.