scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Varisu video from sets leaked: Vijay, Sarathkumar, and Prabhu shoot scene at hospital. Watch

A video clip from the shooting spot of Varisu is making the rounds of social media. Take a look at it here.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 15, 2022 4:25:12 pm
Poster of VarisuPoster of Varisu.

A video from the sets of Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu is making the rounds on social media. The clip, which looks like was shot secretly, features Vijay and Prabhu in a hospital pushing a stretcher. The two are carrying actor Sarathkumar in it.

Vijay fans have demanded the user take down the clip as they don’t want to spoil the film for everyone.

Here’s the clip:

Varisu marks Vijay’s first Tamil-Telugu bilingual, which is directed by Tollywood director Vamsi of Thozha fame. The film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Shaam, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Prabhu are also part of the film, which has music by Thaman.

It is said that Vijay is playing the role of an app designer in the film. However, the makers have been tight-lipped about the upcoming project, which is expected to be released on Pongal 2023. Varisu is being shot in multiple locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam.

ALSO READ |The best and worst Tamil movies of 2022 so far: Vikram, Beast, Don, Valimai

In contrast to Vijay’s other films, Varisu has so far only generated middling anticipation among fans, and the leaked clip is not helping either.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...

Vijay was last seen in Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, and Shine Tom Chacho, didn’t meet the audiences’ expectations and only generated average box office returns.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 04:25:12 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

5

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Featured Stories

For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement