Varisu video from sets leaked: Vijay, Sarathkumar, and Prabhu shoot scene at hospital. Watch

A video from the sets of Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu is making the rounds on social media. The clip, which looks like was shot secretly, features Vijay and Prabhu in a hospital pushing a stretcher. The two are carrying actor Sarathkumar in it.

Vijay fans have demanded the user take down the clip as they don’t want to spoil the film for everyone.

Here’s the clip:

Varisu marks Vijay’s first Tamil-Telugu bilingual, which is directed by Tollywood director Vamsi of Thozha fame. The film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Shaam, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Prabhu are also part of the film, which has music by Thaman.

It is said that Vijay is playing the role of an app designer in the film. However, the makers have been tight-lipped about the upcoming project, which is expected to be released on Pongal 2023. Varisu is being shot in multiple locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam.

In contrast to Vijay’s other films, Varisu has so far only generated middling anticipation among fans, and the leaked clip is not helping either.

Vijay was last seen in Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, and Shine Tom Chacho, didn’t meet the audiences’ expectations and only generated average box office returns.