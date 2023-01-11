Varisu, Thunivu box office collection: Vijay’s family drama and Ajith’s actioner open to packed houses

The Pongal festival came early to Tamil Nadu with the release of Varisu and Thunivu. Starring the top stars of Tamil cinema, Vijay and Ajith Kumar, the films opened to a rousing response from fans. The shows for Thunivu began as early as 1 am in Tamil Nadu, and Varisu shows began at about 4 am.

This is not the first time the movies starring Vijay and Ajith are clashing at the box office. However, the competition this time has reached a fever pitch owing to the ongoing open season on the debate about who’s the bigger star — Ajith or Vijay?

Amid all the debate and hype, Varisu and Thunivu were released to grand gestures from fans. And there were also a few untoward incidents reported in some parts of Chennai. From vandalising a theatre to a fan of Ajith dying during celebrations, the release of these films has kept everyone on their toes.

As of now, there is no clarity on what would be the final opening day collection of these movies. However, each film is expected to earn in the ballpark of Rs 20 crore. Film trade experts believe that Varisu and Thunivu could have earned double if they had been released on separate days. The clash has divided the screens, movie patrons and profits. In Tamil Nadu, there are about 1200-odd screens and screens have been allotted equally between these films.

AndhraBoxOffice.com claimed the films’ opening day collections were average as opposed to popular opinion. “Tamilnadu: Average reports for both #Varisu & #Thunivu! 1st Day opening for both to be more or less similar in the range of ₹16-18 Cr Approx!,” tweeted AndhraBoxOffice.com. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Tiruppur Subramanian, TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association President, however, confirmed that all shows for both films were sold out on Wednesday. And some have predicted that these films may hit Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone by the end of this week.

Varisu and Thunivu also saw a huge opening in Kerala and Karnataka.