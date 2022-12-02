scorecardresearch
Varisu’s second song Thee Thalapathy gets release date

Vijay song Thee Thalapathy is composed by Thaman S and written by Vivek.

varisu new songWritten and directed Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in January next year. (Photo: Sri Venkateswara Pictures/Twitter)

The second song from Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu will release on December 4. Titled Thee Thalapathy, the song launch has been timed to coincide with Vijay completing 30 years as a leading star in the film industry.

“Thee Thalapathy” is written by Vivek and composed by Thaman S. The song is also being released as part of the film’s ongoing promotions. The first song from the movie’s music album, a dance number named “Ranjithame”, was released last month.

Written and directed Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in January next year. The film is coming out during the Pongal/Sankranti holiday. And it is clashing at the box office with other movies of big stars. The film will fight for eyeballs with superstar Ajith Kumar’s Thunaivi. And in the Telugu states, it will face competition from Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

Even though there is some opposition to releasing Varisu in Telugu widely along with Telugu films during the holiday, the film’s producer Dil Raju remains unfazed. Earlier in an interview, he promised the film will get a big launch in the Telugu states.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.

Vijay made a handful of appearances in minor roles as a child artist in earlier movies directed by his father SA Chandrasekhar. And he made his debut as a lead with Chandrasekhar’s directorial Naalaiya Theerpu. The film was released on December 4, 1992, and Vijay has never looked back since. Vijay now enjoys the status of a demi-god among his fans. When it comes to opening day collections, Vijay’s movies are only second to Superstar Rajinikanth’s.

