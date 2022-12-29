scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Varisu producer Dil Raju to distribute Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in Telugu states

Dil Raju has been making headlines the last few weeks for claiming Vijay is the bigger star than Ajith Kumar.

Ajith's Thunivu, Viajy's VarisuComing Pongal, it's Ajith's Thunivu vs Viajy's Varisu.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Tollywood producer Dil Raju will distribute the Telugu version of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Thunivu. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the Telugu version titled Thegimpu will be released in Nizam and Vizag by Raju on January 12.

Interestingly, Raju is also the producer of Varisu, starring Ajith’s contemporary Vijay. He is planning a wide release for Varisu in the Telugu states and he will also distribute Thegimpu in key areas of Telugu states. It’s rather a shrewd move by Raju to demonstrate that he’s a no-nonsense businessman.

Also Read |Sivakarthikeyan to act in Varisu producer Dil Raju’s next? Here’s the official clarification

Raju has been making headlines the last few weeks for claiming Vijay is the bigger star than Ajith. In no uncertain terms, he expressed his concern over exhibitors equally dividing the screens in Tamil Nadu between Varisu and Thunivu.

“In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is coming out with my film. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir is the number 1 star. Everybody knows that. There are 800-odd screens in the state and I’m begging them to give me more than 400 screens. I’m requesting at least 50 more screens. This is business. Even though I have a big film, I have to beg for screens,” he said earlier, sparking a fresh debate about who’s the top star of Tamil cinema.

Raju’s comments didn’t sit well with the fans of Ajith. Despite facing backlash from the fans, Raju stood his ground. He again repeated his comments pointing at box office records of Vijay’s previous films.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

“An actor’s star power is decided by his theatrical revenue. Vijay’s last five to six films did more than Rs 60 crore share in Tamil Nadu alone. Whether the film is a hit or a flop is a different debate. But, they have been consistent. Thus, he is bigger than anyone right now,” Raju said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 17:42 IST
Next Story

‘The one thing he shouldn’t do is…’: Kumar Sangakkara has a word of caution for Sanju Samson

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula
‘Good, bad, ugly’, Arjun Kapoor has always got sister Anshula’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close