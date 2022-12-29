Varisu producer Dil Raju to distribute Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in Telugu states

Tollywood producer Dil Raju will distribute the Telugu version of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Thunivu. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the Telugu version titled Thegimpu will be released in Nizam and Vizag by Raju on January 12.

Interestingly, Raju is also the producer of Varisu, starring Ajith’s contemporary Vijay. He is planning a wide release for Varisu in the Telugu states and he will also distribute Thegimpu in key areas of Telugu states. It’s rather a shrewd move by Raju to demonstrate that he’s a no-nonsense businessman.

Raju has been making headlines the last few weeks for claiming Vijay is the bigger star than Ajith. In no uncertain terms, he expressed his concern over exhibitors equally dividing the screens in Tamil Nadu between Varisu and Thunivu.

“In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is coming out with my film. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir is the number 1 star. Everybody knows that. There are 800-odd screens in the state and I’m begging them to give me more than 400 screens. I’m requesting at least 50 more screens. This is business. Even though I have a big film, I have to beg for screens,” he said earlier, sparking a fresh debate about who’s the top star of Tamil cinema.

Raju’s comments didn’t sit well with the fans of Ajith. Despite facing backlash from the fans, Raju stood his ground. He again repeated his comments pointing at box office records of Vijay’s previous films.

“An actor’s star power is decided by his theatrical revenue. Vijay’s last five to six films did more than Rs 60 crore share in Tamil Nadu alone. Whether the film is a hit or a flop is a different debate. But, they have been consistent. Thus, he is bigger than anyone right now,” Raju said.