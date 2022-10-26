Varisu photos leave Vijay fans asking for more

A bunch of high-quality stills from Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu was released on Wednesday, signalling the start of the promotions. The pictures are part of a popular Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan’s coverage of the movie, which also includes an interview with director Vamshi Paidipally.

One of the stills show Vijay walking on a crowded street carrying a camera, suggesting that he could be a tourist. Another still shows Vijay arriving on a train. It wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Vijay plays an NRI in the movie and he is amused by the culture and people of his motherland. There is also a picture of Vijay taking a selfie with Rashmika Mandanna and Khushbu, who have also played pivotal roles in the movie. Fans can’t help but go gaga over how young and dapper Vijay looks in his late 40s.

A teaser of Vamshi Paidipally’s interview with Ananda Vikatan was also released today. The director could be seen recollecting his experience of pitching Varisu to Vijay and anxiously waiting for the superstar’s answer. He also noted that Varisu was a “proper Tamil film”. He promised it also has everything that would satisfy the expectations of fans of Vijay.

Varisu also stars Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Yogi Babu. The film will also release in Telugu as Varasudu.

Varisu is getting ready to open in cinemas during Pongal next year along with a slew of other big-star movies both in Tamil and Telugu regions. In Telugu states, it will clash with Prabhas’ Adipurush, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. And in Tamil Nadu, it is likely to clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.