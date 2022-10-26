scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Varisu photos leave Vijay fans asking for more

In January, Vijay's Varisu will clash at the box office with Prabhas' Adipurush, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

vijayVijay in Varisu.

A bunch of high-quality stills from Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu was released on Wednesday, signalling the start of the promotions. The pictures are part of a popular Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan’s coverage of the movie, which also includes an interview with director Vamshi Paidipally.

One of the stills show Vijay walking on a crowded street carrying a camera, suggesting that he could be a tourist. Another still shows Vijay arriving on a train. It wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Vijay plays an NRI in the movie and he is amused by the culture and people of his motherland. There is also a picture of Vijay taking a selfie with Rashmika Mandanna and Khushbu, who have also played pivotal roles in the movie. Fans can’t help but go gaga over how young and dapper Vijay looks in his late 40s.

Also Read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards: ‘We’re super elated’

A teaser of Vamshi Paidipally’s interview with Ananda Vikatan was also released today. The director could be seen recollecting his experience of pitching Varisu to Vijay and anxiously waiting for the superstar’s answer. He also noted that Varisu was a “proper Tamil film”. He promised it also has everything that would satisfy the expectations of fans of Vijay.

Varisu also stars Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Yogi Babu. The film will also release in Telugu as Varasudu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...

Varisu is getting ready to open in cinemas during Pongal next year along with a slew of other big-star movies both in Tamil and Telugu regions. In Telugu states, it will clash with Prabhas’ Adipurush, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. And in Tamil Nadu, it is likely to clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 11:36:33 am
Next Story

Rishi Sunak is a Brexit supporter. Here’s what he’ll have to navigate.

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, madhuri dixit, ajay devgn
Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement