Varisu new stills: Vijay looks ultra stylish in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film

Varisu makers are taking the old route in promoting the film. At a time when filmmakers are becoming more and more secretive about their movies, Varisu makers are treading the old route of giving a lot to chew on till the film is released. The production house Sri Venkateswara Creations has revealed a bunch of stills from Varisu, which have gone viral on social media.

Actor Vijay looks young and stylish in the film. Going by the stills, looks like Vijay plays someone who returns to his native place after a while.

Here are the stills:

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharshi and Oopiri fame, has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Khushbu Sundar, who has earlier acted with Vijay in Minsara Kanna (1999), is teaming up with the actor for the film. Sarathkumar and Prabhu will also be seen in the movie.

Varisu also marks the first attempt of Vijay to extend his market in Telugu-speaking states as the film will be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu. With music by Thaman, the movie will be released on Pongal 2023 (January 15). It is expected that the film will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu.