On Vijay’s birthday, Varisu’s new poster shows the actor’s transformation from boss man to people’s person

On Vijay’s birthday eve, the makers of Varisu shared the first look of the superstar from his upcoming film. Now, the actor has shared the second poster from the film, which promises it to be a heart-warming tale. While in the first poster, Vijay featured as the boss man, the second poster had Vijay smiling for the camera with a couple of children around him. The first look had him in his suited-booted avatar, featuring him as an influential personality of the corporate world. The second poster, on the other hand, has Vijay in his casuals, lying down in a truck, which is loaded with fruits and vegetables. The poster has “The Boss Is Back” as the tagline, which hints that it is a story revolving around an NRI’s return.

The makers also announced that they will be sharing the third look of Vijay from the film by the evening of Wednesday. Fans are super excited to see Vijay in different avatars. Varisu marks Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film. The film, which went on the floors earlier this year, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. This is Vijay and Rashmika’s first collaboration with each other. Earlier this year, announcing the project, Rashmika shared, “There we have it. can’t believe this is happening but soooo kicked about this.”

The music of the film is to be composed by Thaman S. The composer took to his social media handles and wrote, “My longgestttttt Wait!! For Our Dearest @actorvijay Anna Has finally Come True. It’s A great Feeling to be On Board for #Thalapathy66 along with dear @directorvamshi @SVC_official #DilRaju. For Me it’s Going to be 6-6-6-6-6-6 !! Musical Fireworks All Over.”

Varisu is written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be shot in Tamil and Telugu, simultaneously. This is Vijay’s first Telugu project.

The movie has Karthick Palani and KL Praveen on board for cinematography and editing, respectively. Dil Raju, Shirish, Sri Harshith Reddy, and Sri Hanshitha are producing the movie under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

On the work front, Rashmika has an interesting line-up of projects. She will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra among others. Vijay, on the other hand, was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast, which starred him with Pooja Hegde.