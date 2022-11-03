Varisu first song Ranjithame promo: Vijay turns singer for dance number

The promo of Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu’s song “Ranjithame” was released on Thursday. The dance number is crooned by Vijay and M M Manasi, and composed by Thaman S.

In the promo, we see Vijay matching steps with a group of dancers. From the looks of it, the song seems to be a colourful dance number, which is likely to top the music charts. The full song will release on November 5.

Varisu, written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also stars Rashmika Mandana, Khushbu, Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Yogi Babu.

Varisu, which means heir, is touted to be a family entertainer with all the masala elements. Earlier, the makers released a few stills from the film featuring Vijay. From the stills, it appeared as if Vijay plays a NRI who returns to his native place.

The movie will also release in Telugu as Varasudu. It will face a box office clash with Ajith’s Thunivu as both the films will hit theatres on Pongal 2023. In Telugu states, it will clash with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.