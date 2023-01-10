Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally: ‘Vijay has a humongous fan following, we need to cater to them…’

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has revealed how he worked on his upcoming directorial Varisu, starring Vijay in the lead role. He also opened up about the determination to fulfill the astronomical expectations of the audience, owing to Vijay’s superstardom.

Speaking to Galatta Plus’ Baradwaj Rangan, Paidipally said, “We know that we are telling this story through Vijay sir. There is a certain expectation. He has a humongous fan following, there are kids who love him, families who love him, so we need to cater to them. It is a kind of spectrum we create for ourselves.”

He added, “Audience have a certain expectation from a star, so when you go to him, you know what the audience is expecting. That’s what a commercial director enters—you know what the audience wants.”

When asked what the audience expects from a Vijay film, the Varisu director said, “They want wholesome entertainment, not one kind of perspective, keeping them engrossed through dance, comedy, emotion or through character elevations. Entertainment means to keep them engaged—the way the want to watch Thalapathy Vijay sir.”

Vamshi Paidipally explained in detail how he had to layer the story of Varisu and match it to the audience’s expectations, as the film stars Vijay. The director said, “Now I have to tell this story and not deprive any element that the audience expects from him (Vijay). We start layering it. Once I know you are in, that’s where a commercial director comes in, matching this and getting the blend. Whatever I narrated to Vijay in the first line, that never changed—-you have to keep that intact as that’s where he got into the film. But we also have to give the whistle podu moments.” Paidipally also promised that the audience will see Vijay’s arc—from ‘vintage’ Vijay to Thalapathy. “He doesn’t come to do just action, there’s a certain way he does it. We need to deliver what fans expect. He’s a larger-than-life persona, and people watch him with that kind of feel.”

Varisu also features Rashmika Mandanna and will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu on January 11. Earlier, producer Dil Raju stirred controversy amongst the two stars’ fan base as he said that Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith. In an interview with a Telugu channel, he had said, “In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is coming out with my film. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir is the number 1 star. Everybody knows that. There are 800-odd screens in the state and I’m begging them to give me more than 400 screens. I’m requesting at least 50 more screens. This is business. Even though I have a big film, I have to beg for screens. It’s not a monopoly, right?”