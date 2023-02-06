scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Varisu box office collection: Vijay’s Pongal release enters Rs 300 crore club

The makers of Vijay's Varisu have announced that the film has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

VarisuVarisu is dominating the box office.

Vijay’s Varisu has turned out to be another feather in the Tamil star’s cap. The Pongal film, which released alongside Ajith’s Thunivu, is the winner of the epic box office clash. On Monday, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the producer of Varisu, revealed the latest box office figures of the movie. According to the production house, the Vijay-starrer has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Sharing a poster, the production house wrote, “Aatanayagan ON DUTY #MegaBlockbusterVarisu officially enters the 300Crs worldwide gross collection club now (sic).”

Now, with the tweet, Varisu becomes the second Vijay film to touch the Rs 300 crore mark. Earlier, Atlee’s Bigil, which was released in 2019, was the first Vijay film to enter the Rs 300 crore club. The other big grossers of Vijay include Mersal (Rs 250 crore approx), Sarkar (Rs 250 crore approx), Master (Rs 220 crore approx), and Beast (Rs 210 crore approx).

Varisu is now one of the highest grossers of Tamil cinema. At the top of the list is Rajinikanth’s 2.0 (Rs 700 crore+), which is followed by Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs 450 crore+), and Vikram (Rs 400 crore+). Now, Bigil and Varisu are competing for the fourth position in the list, and by the looks of it, Varisu might become the fourth highest-grosser in Tamil cinema.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is about a billionaire, who helps his father in protecting the business and the family which is being targeted by a business rival. Other than Vijay, the family drama stars Prakash Raj, Shaam, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has music by S Thaman.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 20:28 IST
