Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Varisu box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay starrer is competing head-to-head with Thunivu

Varisu box-office collection day 3: Following its Saturday release in the Telugu states, the Vijay starrer is all set for the big Pongal weekend.

varisuVarisu box office collection day 3: Vijay's Varisu was released in theatres on Wednesday.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, which was released in theatres on Wednesday, witnessed a drop on its third day as the collevction fell from Rs 26 crore on opening day to Rs 10 crore on Friday. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s gross collection stands at approximately Rs 57 crore. The Vijay starrer is maintaining a slight edge over Ajith’s Thunivu. 

Since Varisu’s release in Telugu states was delayed by three days, trade analyst Ramesh Bala said on Twitter that the film’s box-collection will get a boost on Saturday with the Telugu release. 

Varisu was Vijay’s big release of the year. His last on screen appearance was in 2022’s Beast which also managed to pull in the big numbers, however, it did not receive any critical praise. Varisu, on the other hand, is getting some word of mouth promotion.

Also read |Waltair Veerayya movie review: Neither Chiranjeevi nor Ravi Teja can save this film from drowning in shallowness

Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Indianexpress.com gave three stars to the film and called it “ a mix-mash of many films.”  A part of the review read, “But this isn’t a film about the plot, it is more about the moments it wants to create in the wafer-thin story. Varisu is shameless about being a fan-pandering affair. It’s all one big stage for its hero to dance, and boy he does! Also, it’s heartening to see Vijay’s return to comedy. His scenes with Yogi Babu, though few and fleeting, are the greatest strength of the film.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:52 IST
Lalit Modi on oxygen support as he recovers from Covid-19 and pneumonia

