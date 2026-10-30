Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s husband draws her a moon as clouds delay Karwa Chauth fast

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Nicholai Sachdev in Hyderabad on Thursday. However, cloudy skies made the couple struggle to catch a glimpse of the moon, which is traditionally sighted before breaking the fast. Nicholai came up with a sweet solution and even drew a moon for his wife.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Karwa Chauth video

Varalaxmi shared a video on Instagram capturing moments from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. She was seen arranging her puja thali before praying at her home. The actor later headed to the terrace with Nicholai to spot the moon, but the cloudy sky made it difficult. She even appeared to use a moon-tracking app on her phone to locate it.

As the wait continued, Nicholai drew a moon for her so she could complete the ritual and helped Varalaxmi break her fast.

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Varalaxmi added a photo in the clip where her husband proudly showed off his drawing. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Hide and seek..Happy Karwachauth…Thank you chand (moon) for hiding behind the clouds..Almost to a point where my husband decided to draw the moon lol..”

See Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (@varusarathkumar)

For the Karwa Chauth, Varalaxmi wore a red-and-gold saree, while Nicholai opted for a traditional white kurta and veshti.

About Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev

Varalaxmi and Nicholai got engaged in March 2024 and married in July the same year. Nicholai is a businessman, art gallerist and also a powerlifter. He was previously married to Kavita, with whom he has a daughter named Kasha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (@varusarathkumar)

After their engagement, Varalaxmi addressed criticism surrounding Nicholai being a divorcee. Speaking to Galatta, she said, “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick; he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship.”

Very recently, Varalaxmi told Behindwoods that she has decided not to have children and that her husband, Nicholai, is supportive of her decision. She clarified that it was a personal choice and not due to any medical reason. “I have already made it clear that I do not want children. It is not because I cannot have children. It is because I do not want children. It is a clear and firm decision for me,” she said.

On the work front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in the Malayalam film Dheeram, as well as Police Complaint and S Saraswathi in Telugu. She also directed and co-produced S Saraswathi. Her upcoming projects include the Sri Lankan film Rizana – A Caged Bird.