Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Velvet Nagaram promises a thrilling ride

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, on Friday, took to Twitter to unveil the trailer of her next film titled Velvet Nagaram. Directed by debutant Manoj Kumar, the movie is said to be a woman-centric psychological film based on real-life incidents in Kodaikanal.

Advertising

In the film, Varalaxmi plays a journalist from Madurai called Usha who goes on to investigate the atrocities faced by Adivasis in the region and is determined to find out the truth.

The trailer lasts less than two minutes but packs in quite a bit of the action. Predominantly shot in Chennai and Kodaikanal, the film also stars Ramesh Thilak, Arjai and Malavika of Super Singer fame in supporting roles.

Goli Soda 2 composer Achu Rajamani has composed the music for the film. Still riding on the massive success of Sarkar, 2018 has turned out to be a good year for Varalaxmi. She took on a variety of roles including negative ones in Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar.

Her next project is Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2. The actor has her plate full with a number of projects like Muthukumaran’s Kanni Raasi, G Shankar’s Ammayi, Sundar C’s Madha Gaja Raja, Suresh’s Neeya 2, Shakthi and Paambhan.

According to reports, she is also set to play the role of Sasikala in Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled The Iron Lady, directed by Priyadarshan.