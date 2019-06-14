Varalaxmi Sarathkumar lashes out at Vishal: Have some class

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on Friday issued a strongly worded statement slamming actor Vishal, who is seeking a second term as an office bearer of South Indian Artistes’ Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam.

Varalaxmi lashed out at Vishal for sharing a campaign video, which shows her father Sarathkumar and uncle Radha Ravi in a bad light. “I’m saddened and shocked at how low you have stopped down in your recent election campaign video…any respect I have left for you is now gone…it’s so sad to see you harp on my father’s past especially when you have not been able to prove squat (sic),” wrote Varalaxmi.

She also noted that if her father was guilty, he would have met with punishment from the law. “…have some class and grow up,” she fumed.

Vishal on Thursday shared a portion of the election campaign video, where Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi are accused of running Nadigar Sangam for their personal benefits and putting its members in a difficult situation.

“If you are so proud of what you have done why don’t you showcase that instead of bringing down my dad when he’s not even involved this time. (…) All this time I respected you and I have been there for you as a friend always. Now you have taken it too far… it’s so sad instead of making a positive video about the things you have achieved you resorted to the lowest form of campaigning (sic),” her statement added.

It’s worth noting that the last Nadigar Sangam election was marked by a bitter campaign between the teams lead by Sarathkumar and Nassar.

Nassar and his team handed a poll defeat to Sarathkumar ending his leadership that lasted for three terms.

The upcoming election is due on June 23.