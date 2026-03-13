Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s ‘everybody popping out kids like a factory’ sparks debate: ‘Don’t have a child and then plan’

South Indian actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is currently on cloud nine after making her directorial debut with the Telugu crime drama S Saraswathi. While promoting the movie recently, alongside her co-star Priyamani, the actor-director made certain intriguing remarks about family planning. Claiming that many often don’t contemplate all the factors before having children, she advised people not to have kids without achieving financial stability. She also spoke about what she described as a broader social discomfort around discussing sex openly in India, even though the country tops the population chart.

Her remarks about people “popping out kids like a factory” drew criticism online, with some viewers calling the comment insensitive toward families facing financial challenges. During a conversation with journalist Prema, Varalaxmi noted, “We are in a country where nobody wants to talk about sex. We are number one in population. So clearly they’re having it, but they don’t want to talk about it. I find that extremely funny. Everybody keeps popping out kids like they’re a factory. And then they’ll say, ‘Oh, we’re facing difficulties.’ Who asked you to have kids then? Don’t have a child and then plan.”