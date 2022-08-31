Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on cloud nine as co-passenger turns out to be Vijay: ‘Never had such a good flight…’

Actor Varalaxmi is a self-proclaimed fan of Tamil star Vijay, and she had a fangirl moment as her co-passenger on her flight to Hyderabad turned out to be none other than Thalapathy himself. She took to Twitter to share pictures from the journey, and wrote, “Never had such a good flight to hyd…haha my favoriteeeeeeee #Thalapathy @actorvijay right next to me..whaatteew day… heheheh….so much fun…ludo..laughter..chit chat..perfect flight..perfect day..(sic).”

Varalaxmi and Vijay have shared the screen earlier in the film Sarkar (2018), in which she played the antagonist Komalavalli, the daughter of a corrupt politician. Varalaxmi was lauded for her performance. She was later seen in films such as Maari 2, Velvet Nagaram, and Poikal Kuthirai. She has more than half a dozen movies lined up. Some of them are Samantha’s Yashoda and Balakrishna’s untitled film.

Varalaxmi recently went through a significant physical transformation. She took to social media to share pictures. She wrote, “The struggle is real.. the challenge is real. but nothing can stop you from achieving what you want. No one can tell you who you are.. or what you have to be. Challenge yourself.. make yourself the competition.. and you will be surprised with the amount you can achieve.. 4 months of hard work and this is what I have to show for it.. do whatever makes you happy.. don’t do things to make others happy. Don’t let anyone tell you what u can and cannot do.!!! Confidence is your only weapon..!! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Vijay is shuttling between Chennai and Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film has Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.