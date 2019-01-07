Varalaxmi Sarathkumar begins shooting for Danny

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has started shooting for her upcoming film Danny. She shared the news on her official Twitter account.

The film will be directed by Santhanamoorthy and produced by PG Muthiah and M Deepa. She will also be seen with a dog on the screen for the first time.

“First day of shoot for a new film #Danny..gonna be working with a doggie for the first time should be fun..woohoo fun Dir: Santhanamoorthy. Prod: P.G Muthiah, M Deepa. Music: SanthoshDayanidhi. DOP: AanandKumar. @Pgmediaworks @dhayasandy @Editor_SN_Fazil @MuthaiahG @SOUNDARBAIRAVI,” Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted.

2018 was a very successful year for Varalaxmi as she was seen in a number of projects like Sarkar, Maari 2 and Sandakozhi 2. She also experimented with her characters including portraying a negative role in Sandakozhi 2.

Apart from Danny, the actor has a slew of projects in her kitty. Velvet Nagaram, Kanni Raasi, Neeya 2 and Ammayi are all slated to hit screens this year.

Over the last year or so, the trend of casting animals in important roles has picked up. We had movies like Naaigal Jaakirathai and Pariyerum Perumal where we saw dogs playing pivotal roles. It looks like this trend is not going to slow down anytime soon as we have movies such as Gypsy and Gorilla, where a horse and gorilla, respectively, will be seen along with the lead who incidentally happens to be Jiiva in both films. Danny seems to be the latest movie to hop on the bandwagon.