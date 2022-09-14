Varalaxami Sarathkumar pens a heartfelt note for make-up man Ramesh, calls him her everything

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is known for her work in Tamil films such as Podaa Podi, Tharai Thappattai, Sarkar and Vikram Vedha, took to social media to write a long, heartfelt note for her make-up man Ramesh. The actor wished Ramesh on his 50th birthday and also thanked him for protecting her and taking care of her like an elder brother.

Varalaxmi, who recently won SIIMA award for Best Supporting Actress in Krack, uploaded a montage video of her characters from different films and promotional looks to show appreciation for Ramesh’s work. Calling him her ‘family’, the actor revealed how his trusted aide has been with her every day and is like a family member to her. In the caption of the post, Varalaxmi wrote, “What can I say about this man… just one word..He is my EVERYTHING.”

The actor further wrote, “Day or night he’s there for me, working hard to make me look good.. these many characters and looks were only possible by this one man’s vision of my characters.. I don’t even have to tell him what to do and he does it on his own..!! He’s family ..I don’t know what I would have done without him.. he’s my right hand.. a work father figure.. he protects me.. he cares for me and I love him for that.. 50 is just a number… Happy birthday Ramesh anna.. I love you annaya.. @ramesh197348 thank you for always being there for me..”

Check out the post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (@varusarathkumar)

The post was flooded with messages from her fans wishing Ramesh on his birthday. A follower commented, “To me your value as a person increased more as I can See your even acknowledging the man behind your every looks dress UP attire make UP all the things he do for you and when people do that it shows there gratitude maam I didnt saw many movies of your but I saw few and thats enough to make me your fan @varusarathkumar stay safe stay well love jainin.” Another user wrote, “Hats off to him! Happy birthday.”

The actor, who has also been part of several Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films, will soon be seen in Telugu film Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Unni Mukundan. Post that, she also has Hanu Man and NBK 107. Varalaxmi has four Tamil films lined up as Pamban, Piranthal Parasakthi, Colors a and Sabari. She will also be seen in Kannada film Lagaam.