Simbu starrer Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven leaked online by Tamilrockers

Simbu starrer Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers.

Not only Tamil films, Tamilrockers has been uploading recent movies from different languages including Hindi movies such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister.

Starring Silambarasan, who is popularly known as Simbu, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is helmed by Sundar C.

With music by Hiphop Tamizha, the movie has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film also features Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa, Mahat, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, VTV Ganesh, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar. Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is a remake of the Telugu movie Attarintiki Daredi.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has opened to poor reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote in her review, “Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is strictly for Simbu fans. The actor does everything possible to make this shallow film work. Simbu, undoubtedly, has a commanding screen presence. But that doesn’t suffice.”