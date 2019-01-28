Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven trailer: Another light-hearted, no brainer from Sundar C

The makers of Simbu’s next film Vandhaa Rajavadhan Varuvaen on Sunday released the official trailer of the film. Directed by Sundar C, the action entertainer is all set to release on February 1.

Just over 2 minutes long, the trailer is filled with over-the-top action scenes, elaborate dance sets and punch dialogues. After Mani Ratnam’s gangster drama Chekka Chevantha Vanam, STR will be seen playing a quintessential ”hero” who has no trouble wooing women and taking out multiple men at once in Vandhaa Rajavadhan Varuvaen.

Based on the trailer, VTV seems to be another light-hearted, no-brainer masala movie from Sundar C. It remains to be seen whether it will deliver on its promise.

STR and director Sundar C are collaborating for the first time in Vandhaa Rajavadhan Varuvaen. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the movie, which is a remake of Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi, also stars Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa, Mahat, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, VTV Ganesh, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven will release alongside GV Prakash Kumar’s Sarvam Thala Maayam and Mammootty starrer Peranbu.