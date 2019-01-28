Toggle Menu
Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven trailer: Another light-hearted, no brainer from Sundar Chttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/vantha-rajavathaan-varuaven-trailer-light-hearted-no-brainer-sundar-c-5557775/

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven trailer: Another light-hearted, no brainer from Sundar C

Just over 2 minutes long, the trailer of Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuaven is filled with over-the-top action scenes, elaborate dance sets and punch dialogues.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven trailer
Vantha Rajavathaan Varuaven will hit screens on February 1.

The makers of Simbu’s next film Vandhaa Rajavadhan Varuvaen on Sunday released the official trailer of the film. Directed by Sundar C, the action entertainer is all set to release on February 1.

Just over 2 minutes long, the trailer is filled with over-the-top action scenes, elaborate dance sets and punch dialogues. After Mani Ratnam’s gangster drama Chekka Chevantha Vanam, STR will be seen playing a quintessential ”hero” who has no trouble wooing women and taking out multiple men at once in Vandhaa Rajavadhan Varuvaen.

Based on the trailer, VTV seems to be another light-hearted, no-brainer masala movie from Sundar C. It remains to be seen whether it will deliver on its promise.

STR and director Sundar C are collaborating for the first time in Vandhaa Rajavadhan Varuvaen. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the movie, which is a remake of Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi, also stars Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa, Mahat, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, VTV Ganesh, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar.

Advertising

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven will release alongside GV Prakash Kumar’s Sarvam Thala Maayam and Mammootty starrer Peranbu.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shraddha Srinath on board for Thala 59
2 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Ishita Vishwakarma: My raw talent got polished on the show
3 Cancer came as teacher, taught me to value life: Manisha Koirala