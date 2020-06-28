Vanitha Vijaykumar ties the knot with filmmaker Peter Paul

Vanitha Vijaykumar got married with filmmaker Peter Paul on Saturday. (Photo: cookuwithcomalivijaytv/Instagram) Vanitha Vijaykumar got married with filmmaker Peter Paul on Saturday. (Photo: cookuwithcomalivijaytv/Instagram)

Vanitha Vijayakumar — actor known for her appearances in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu movies — got hitched to her fiance filmmaker Peter Paul on Saturday. The ceremony was low-key and was attended by close friends and family.

Earlier this month, Vanitha had announced her impending wedding on Twitter. She had shared a detailed statement explaining how she met and fell in love with filmmaker Peter Paul.

She had said in the statement, “When he asked for my hand in marriage, I was speechless (deep inside, I was screaming yes though). I told him my children need to approve. And when he spoke to them, they screamed yes. Tears welled up in my eyes when my daughters said this was the best thing that has happened to me, and they want him in their lives as well.”

This is her third marriage, after her marriage with Akash and then with Anand Jay Rajan. She has two children from those marriages.

