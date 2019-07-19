Bigg Boss Tamil 3 evicted contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar: Nobody messes with me

Vanitha Vijaykumar received a lot of attention in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 due to her personality. She was seen as a controversial figure inside the house and did not shy away from fights and gained popularity due to her outspokenness. In a surprise elimination, the daughter of actors Vijayakumar and the late Manjula was the second contestant to get evicted from the show, after Fathima Babu.

Advertising

Vanitha had a major argument with Tharshan during her last week in the show. Even host Kamal Haasan berated Vanitha for her brash behaviour and chided other contestants for not standing up to her like Tharshan did. Despite this, the actor-producer said there were no hard feelings between the two. In an interview with Cinema Express, Vanitha said, “Tharshan would be shocked to see how social media has interpreted our disagreement. He’s a boy I fed with my hands; he said that after our disagreement and we laughed about it.”

Vanita Vijaykumar is aware of how the audience perceives her and is unapologetic about it. Vanitha told the publication, “People are saying I’m arrogant, but any person with capacity to lead people, to run families, will seem that way. I won’t suck up to anyone.” She continued, “Our society cannot handle authoritative women. Social media is full of comments like ‘bajaari’ and ‘sandai kozhi’ when referring to me. We talk about women empowerment, but we cannot refrain from abusing a woman who doesn’t flinch from giving her opinion on a reality show.”

Regarding her elimination, Vanitha said it came as a surprise and that she is unable to understand what the audience wants from her. “Do they want contestants who portray themselves genuinely or those who play a game? Let them decide that first.” The actor, however, said she was ready to leave once her bags were packed. “I am relieved to get my phone back, see my children. I see social media posts that say the show will be boring, now that I have come out. I am glad people are missing me. It means I have entertained you,” Vanitha added.

Vanitha Vijaykumar, who made her debut as a producer with MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal, is now focusing on bankrolling and directing a thriller film with a 13-year-old in the lead role. She is also open to acting offers if anything comes her way.