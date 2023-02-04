scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Singer Vani Jairam passes away at 78

Veteran singer Vani Jairam passed away at her residence in Chennai. She was 78.

vani jairam deathSinger Vani Jairam passed away in Chennai. (Photo: Express Archives)
Listen to this article
Singer Vani Jairam passes away at 78
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Singer Vani Jairam, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan, passed away at her residence in Chennai on Saturday. She was 78.

Vani started her career in the early 1970s and continued singing for over five decades. She recorded over 10,000 songs for Indian movies in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, among many others.

She was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1975, 1980 and 1991.

After being honoured with the Padma Bhushan, she told indianexpress.com, “I am really grateful for this award. I have been getting so many calls and it is heartening to hear people wishing me. I am thankful to the Government of India for this recognition. On top of that, I extend my gratitude to my fans who have been supporting me all these years by listening to my songs. I am also grateful to the media who have been a great support all this while.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 15:07 IST
Next Story

BJP fields Hemant Rasane as candidate for Kasba bypoll, denies ticket to Tilak family member

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close