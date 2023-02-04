Singer Vani Jairam passes away at 78

Singer Vani Jairam, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan, passed away at her residence in Chennai on Saturday. She was 78.

Vani started her career in the early 1970s and continued singing for over five decades. She recorded over 10,000 songs for Indian movies in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, among many others.

She was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1975, 1980 and 1991.

After being honoured with the Padma Bhushan, she told indianexpress.com, “I am really grateful for this award. I have been getting so many calls and it is heartening to hear people wishing me. I am thankful to the Government of India for this recognition. On top of that, I extend my gratitude to my fans who have been supporting me all these years by listening to my songs. I am also grateful to the media who have been a great support all this while.”