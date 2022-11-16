When Kamala Haasan’s ex-wife Vani tore into him for claiming divorce left him bankrupt: ‘Like a man obsessed’

One of the greatest strengths of Kamal Haasan, which aids him in his relentless comebacks, is his charm. The actor, who is in one of the great phases of his life, thanks to the success of Vikram, celebrated his 68th birthday at a lavish party with his industry colleagues and friends. Video clips from the event that found their way to social media showed Kamal Haasan dancing and having a gala time. He was at his charming best. Over the years, many celebrities have spoken about his delightful personality and disarming smile. But when Vani Ganapathy, his ex-wife, once spoke about the same, it took a different dimension.

Back in 2015, Vani Ganapathy finally broke her silence about her divorce from Kamal Haasan. The two acted together in the film, Melnaattu Marumagal (1975), and after three years, they got married in 1978. The marriage lasted for a little over a decade as the two got divorced in 1988. However, over the years Vani chose to maintain silence over their private issues. However, the dam broke in 2015, when Kamal, in an interview, said that the divorce from Vani left him on the verge of bankruptcy.

Addressing his remarks, Vani, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, questioned why isn’t Kamal letting go. “For 28 years we have been divorced, I have always refrained from mudslinging, because it’s a very private affair… but we have both moved on now. Why does he behave like a man obsessed?” the daily quoted her as saying.

Vani said that she finally wanted to open up because people shouldn’t think all her wealth came about because of the alimony she got from Kamal. Also, she didn’t want her silence to be mistaken for acceptance.

Vani admitted that there was alimony, but didn’t want the ‘ugly details’ of it made public. She said, “He even refused to give me used appliances from the flat we shared. What could I expect from a man like that?”

However, she added that Kamal’s claims that the alimony led him to bankruptcy were untrue. “In what court in the world has alimony been allowed to drive someone to bankruptcy? I was completely shocked when I read it. His ego must have been hurt when I walked out of the marriage, but so much has happened since. He could have said financial crisis and let the subject pass.”

Being married to him for 12 years, Vani said that Kamal can get away from any situation with his charm. “He doesn’t answer a question if he doesn’t want to. Kamal knows better than anyone how to fake a smile and charm his way out of a situation… Kamal can talk about anything, he’s the sort of person who can read the first and last pages of a book and discuss it at length. That’s why I know it’s impossible to prod something out of him. If he doesn’t want to talk about it, he knows what to do.”

Kamal Haasan later married actress Sarika. The couple has two daughters–Shruti and Akshara. The marriage lasted about sixteen years (1988-2004). Later, Kamal Haasan was in a live-in relationship with actress Gauthami, which also came to a sour end.