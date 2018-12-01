Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven teaser: Simbu film looks over-the-top but fun

The teaser of Tamil actor Simbu’s next film titled Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven (VRV) is out. Basking in the success of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chevantha Vanam, STR has teamed up with director Sundar C for VRV. The movie is said to be a remake of Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster movie Attarintiki Daredi.

Simbu’s character is said to be a ‘badass with a broken heart’ who is looking for his lady love. In the over two minute teaser, STR is seen getting out of high-end cars, fighting in elaborately choreographed action sequences and shaking his leg to a remixed dance number. The title of the film is said to be inspired from a famous one-liner in Chekka Chevantha Vanam.

Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa will share screen space with Simbu in Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven. The supporting cast includes Mahat, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, VTV Ganesh, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar among others. Hip Hop Tamizha has composed the music for this action-entertainer.

Rumours earlier suggested that Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven won’t be releasing on Pongal next year because the TFPC had issued STR a red card for controversies surrounding the ‘Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan’ (AAA) shoot.

STR put an end to these rumours by releasing a statement that read, “My vehement request to my Dearest of Fans & Admirers! Please do not worry about the recent happenings in the industry. No one person can take a decision to side-line us. Any decision taken will always be a decision by Group of members & council & we will ensure it gets resolved to our best. Don’t get anxious and target any particular person. Always spread Love. Thank you for your constant and unwavering love and support as usual. #NeengaillamaNaanilla Let us all do our duty and the results will be automatic. No matter what we will fight out and come for Pongal! #PongalukkuVarom #VRV #STR”

Simbu is also working with Venkat Prabhu for a political movie titled Maanadu.