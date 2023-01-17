Vamshi Paidipally to Varisu’s critics: ‘I didn’t say I was making a brilliant film…’

Vamshi Paidipally seems to be disappointed with some of the criticism of his latest directorial Varisu. In a recent interview with Viktan, the director lashed out at some of the trolls and criticism of the film. When he was asked about the comparison between Varisu and TV soaps, the director went on to make a long statement claiming that he is not making films for critics but for the audience.

He said, “I don’t disrespect critics, but one thing I want to tell is that my motive for making films is not critics. I am here to make commercial films. I make films for the audience. Critics’ views are subjective. You are already judging a film, and that’s your job and prerogative. We had an 8.30 pm premiere at Sathyam. When the film ended with the dialogue ‘no family is perfect’, everyone gave a standing ovation. We then went to Rohini (theatre) for the 4 am show. When the film ended, everyone stood up and looked at us and started taking photos. That is when Thaman and I got very emotional. Now, I trust these reviews. This is my audience. This is why I make films. My films have been greatly praised and have also been shot down. After seeing Maharshi, they wrote something something. But the film went on to win a National Award.”

Vamshi Paidipally also lashed out at the trend of judging a movie by its poster even before its release. He said, “First, go watch the film, no? Let it come out. Watch it, savour it. Do you all know how tough it is to make a film these days? Do you know how many teams are out there to make a film, and make it work? Do you know how much hard work people are putting in there to entertain? Brother, it is not a joke. There are so many sacrifices every filmmaker is making. There are so many sacrifices every lead actor is making. Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the country. Do you know how much hard work he puts into a film? Even now he rehearses every song and practices every dialogue to come and tell it on screen. Only efforts are in our hands, brother. Results are not in our hands.”

Talking more about the comparison between Varisu and soaps, Paidipally said, “What is this? Why are you degrading serials? Do you know how many people are kept engrossed by serials? Go and see at home. Your moms and grandmas are getting more engrossed in life because of serials. Don’t degrade anything, brother. That’s also a creative job. If you want to put down people, please remember, you are putting down yourself. Don’t be so negative. It will start eating you from the inside. If you want to write or analyse the film, write about what we are trying to tell through the story. And I am making a commercial film, brother. I never said I am making a brilliant movie. I am making films to entertain the audience. And I believe Varisu has entertained, and that’s why it is delivering.”

Meanwhile, Varisu is doing well at the box office. The film has so far collected over Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles, the film has music by S Thaman.