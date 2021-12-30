Ahead of Valimai trailer, here’s everything you should know about the Ajith-starrer

The day that all fans of Ajith have been waiting is finally here. The trailer of the much-awaited upcoming film Valimai will be released on Thursday at 6:30 pm.

Ahead of the release of the trailer, we recap everything we know about the film so far:

Ajith-Vinoth-Boney Kapoor partnership

Valmai is the second collaboration between the trio after the success of the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of the Hindi movie Pink. Boney Kapoor is so mighty impressed with director H Vinoth that he is also bankrolling the latter’s next directorial. And again, Ajith will be seen playing the lead role in the movie. “His (Vinoth’s) vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey. In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth,” said Boney Kapoor in an earlier interview.

Ajith’s passion for bike and speed racing

Ajith’s interest in racing adds more appeal to his personality and stardom. He has been a champion not in movies but also in racing sport. If you didn’t know, Ajith has competed in auto-racing competitions in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. He has also taken part in international races. He has raced in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships, 2010 Formula 2 Championship among other prestigious championships. And Valimai seems to have provided him with a perfect opportunity to show off his skills in bike racing and stunts on the big screen.

Ajith plays a cop

Judging by the teasers and promotional posters released by the makers, we can safely assume that Ajith is playing the role of an officer of the law. It seems he deals with his cases with the help of gadgets and high-speed racing bikes. There also seems to be a soft backstory to his character, in which he plays an ideal son to his mother and an exemplary member of a family. What prompted him to take a high-risk job? That could be the emotional core of the story.

The villain who likes to play games

Kartikeya Gummakonda plays the main antagonist in Valimai. And judging by the teaser, his character is also very fond of bikes and speed racing. Perhaps, he could have been friends with Ajith’s character. They could have gone on long drives and spent time popping wheels, and riding dirt bikes if he wasn’t a criminal.

Valimai set for release

Valimai has been in production for about two years now. The film went on floors in December 2019. As the production team was making great strides, everything came to a grinding halt in March 2020 owing to the Covid-induced lockdown. And the makers shot the film through another wave of infections and lockdowns. However, the major delay in completing the shooting was caused by the restrictions on international travel due to the pandemic. Vinoth waited for the condition to get better to fly to Russia to film the stunt sequences of the climax portion. Valimai is now set to open in cinemas on January 14, coinciding with the Pongal celebrations.