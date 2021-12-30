Valimai trailer: Ajith Kumar film promises non-stop adrenaline rush

The much-awaited trailer of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Valimai was released on Thursday. The trailer opens with a chase sequence, which reminds us of a similar scene from director H Vinoth’s 2017 movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. It seems that Vinoth wants to explore all the possibilities of staging an edgy action sequence on a moving bus.

And he’s also not through with exploring the idea of organized crimes. While in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, he narrated the story of a barbaric group of dacoits, who drove lorries, in Valimai, he tells the story of a young and vibrant gang that seems to target ATM cash vans. The gang sort of works like a cult as they seem to have their own way of greeting each other and operate as one unit.

The gang led by Kartikeya Gummakonda seems invincible until they meet the cop played by Ajith. Judging by the trailer, the police department seems to fall for the deceit of the gang and suspends Ajith’s character. So now, Ajith seems to make it his personal mission to destroy the gang. Cut to the next scene, Ajith is riding the bike from building to building. The film seems to have everything that is expected to please fans of Ajith.

Valimai marks Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith and H Vinoth. Earlier, the trio had collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. The makers have announced that Valimai will open in cinemas during the Pongal holiday in 2022.

Following the release of Valimai, Boney, Ajith and Vinoth will collaborate for another film. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the project.