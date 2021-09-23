Valimai teaser: Ajith’s film is India’s answer to Fast and Furious franchise

The makers of Tamil superstar Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai have finally unveiled a glimpse of what director H Vinoth has been making for about two years now. It was, indeed, a long wait. But, judging by the teaser, it seems the film is well worth the wait.

The teaser opens with dirt bike riders performing stunts in mid-air. And it is a hint that the bikes in Valimai don’t cruise on the roads but fly in the air. Followed by a traditional leg shot, which signals the entry of the hero. And soon Ajith as Arjun emerges from the fire in style and how. Mounted on his superbike, he races on the road, in basement parking areas and on rooftops. It seems nothing comes between Ajith and his bike.

If that’s not enough, Ajith uses his bike to jump from one building to another, which H Vinoth seems to have borrowed from the Etihad Towers jump sequence in Furious 7. But, Vinoth knows that nobody would take issue with it in all the fan frenzy and celebration.

Vinoth’s Valimai is a cop drama. He recently finished shooting for the film in Russia, and it is currently in the post-production stage. The movie is set to open in cinemas along with Vijay’s Beast during Pongal next year.

Valimai is H Vinoth’s second consecutive movie with Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink.