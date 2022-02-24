Valimai movie release LIVE UPDATES: Fans call first half of Ajith movie ‘spectacular, action-filled’

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has opened to full houses in cinemas across the world on Thursday. The film stars Ajith as a cop and has been produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. Even as makers launched a publicity blitz ahead of Valimai release, Ajith chose to stay away as is his style.
The trailers of Valimai have already increased people’s expectations. Given its action sequences, it was being called the Indian Fast & Furious. One of the biggest releases this year, it will come out in three languages. Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Sumithra are in supporting roles.
Sreedhar Pillai shared his review of Valimai. He tweeted, "#Valimai Vroom’s on #AjithKumar’s calm & fab screen presence. #HVinoth made it as big screen superbly choreographed action extravaganza, laced with emotions. Technically finest bike action stunt sequences & #NiravShah camera. @humasqureshi is stylish. A neat entertainer!"
JSK Satishkumar shared on Twitter, "Sources says #Valimai is pakka mass entertainment which will fullfill all class audiences for sure it will b biggest ever success for #AjithKumar best wishes to entire team #HVinoth @ActorKartikeya @humasqureshi @BoneyKapoor @thisisysr."
Here's a video as fans chanted Ajith Kumar's name inside the theaters just before the show began.
Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, "Best wishes to #Ajith sir #HVinoth brother @BoneyKapoor sir @ActorKartikeya @humasqureshi and entire team of #Valimai for a grand success 👍❤️ கடின உழைப்பிற்கு மாபெரும் வெற்றி கிடைக்கட்டும் 👍."
Actor Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter to post, 'All the best #AjithKumar sir for #Valimai tomorrow. Congratulations @ActorKartikeya on your Tamil debut 🤗. All the best to entire team @humasqureshi @BoneyKapoor #HVinoth @thisisysr @BayViewProjOffl @ZeeStudios_.'
Huma Qureshi went Live on Instagram as she enjoyed a first day, first show of Valimai.