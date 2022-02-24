scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Valimai movie release LIVE UPDATES: Fans call first half of Ajith movie ‘spectacular, action-filled’

Valimai release LIVE UPDATES: The film stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role while Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Sumithra are in supporting roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 24, 2022 10:36:14 am
ValimaiValimai release LIVE UPDATES: Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is out in cinemas across the world on Thursday.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has opened to full houses in cinemas across the world on Thursday. The film stars Ajith as a cop and has been produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. Even as makers launched a publicity blitz ahead of Valimai release, Ajith chose to stay away as is his style.

Also read |Gangubai Kathiawadi box office prediction: Alia Bhatt film expected to earn big; will Valimai affect its prospects?

The trailers of Valimai have already increased people’s expectations. Given its action sequences, it was being called the Indian Fast & Furious. One of the biggest releases this year, it will come out in three languages. Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Sumithra are in supporting roles.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates on Valimai release here:

10:36 (IST)24 Feb 2022
'Valimai is a neat entertainer'

Sreedhar Pillai shared his review of Valimai. He tweeted, "#Valimai Vroom’s on #AjithKumar’s calm & fab screen presence. #HVinoth made it as big screen superbly choreographed action extravaganza, laced with emotions. Technically finest bike action stunt sequences & #NiravShah camera. @humasqureshi is stylish. A neat entertainer!"

10:24 (IST)24 Feb 2022
'It will be a biggest ever success for Ajith Kumar'

JSK Satishkumar shared on Twitter, "Sources says #Valimai is pakka mass entertainment which will fullfill all class audiences for sure it will b biggest ever success for #AjithKumar best wishes to entire team #HVinoth @ActorKartikeya @humasqureshi @BoneyKapoor @thisisysr."

10:16 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Fans frenzy ahead of Valimai release

Here's a video as fans chanted Ajith Kumar's name inside the theaters just before the show began.

10:15 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Sivakarthikeyan wishes a 'grand success' to Valimai team

Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, "Best wishes to #Ajith sir #HVinoth brother @BoneyKapoor sir @ActorKartikeya @humasqureshi and entire team of #Valimai for a grand success 👍❤️ கடின உழைப்பிற்கு மாபெரும் வெற்றி கிடைக்கட்டும் 👍."

10:15 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Sai Dharam Tej shares his best wishes

Actor Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter to post, 'All the best #AjithKumar sir for #Valimai tomorrow. Congratulations @ActorKartikeya on your Tamil debut 🤗. All the best to entire team @humasqureshi @BoneyKapoor #HVinoth @thisisysr @BayViewProjOffl @ZeeStudios_.'

10:14 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Huma Qureshi enjoys 'First Day, First Show' with Boney Kapoor
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi went Live on Instagram as she enjoyed a first day, first show of Valimai.

Valimai stars Huma Qureshi with Ajith. Talking of Valimai, Huma had told indianexpress.com, "It will engage and enthral audience. The film will keep them on edge of their seats. I think when big stars like Rajinikanth sir and Ajith sir come out with their films, the kind of euphoria, excitement and expectation it has is next level. The kind of euphoria he has and the love he gets, is insane. He is a very private person but I feel the kind of work he has associated himself with has got him immense respect from the audience. He is a true gentleman."

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd