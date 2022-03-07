Valimai producer Boney Kapoor compares Hindi cinema to fast food, calls South films a wholesome thali: ‘They believe in heroes’

Bollywood hit filmmaker Boney Kapoor is actively looking for ways to collaborate more with south Indian filmmakers and actors. He is convinced that down south the film industry has perfected the art of churning out big-budget commercial movies that could cater to all sections of the movie-going audience. He also suggests that Bollywood cinema has sort of lost its touch in creating such larger-than-life movies.

“During one particular sequence in Wanted, where Salman (Khan) is bashing 16 people, I went up to Prabhu Deva and action director Vijayan, and asked them how he is fighting so many people and he has no sweat on his face, he doesn’t get hurt. They tell me that our heroes don’t get hurt, our heroes don’t sweat, and therefore they are heroes. South industry believes in heroes, and also content wise, they have been richer. In Mumbai, we have only two to three producers who are successful but they have not even made a fraction of money what South producers have made,” Boney recalled during an interview with Firstpost.

Also Read | Normalise idea of sexual assault victims speaking out, says Malayalam actor

He likened content served in some of Hindi films to fast food, while called South offerings a wholesome thali. “Today, some of the Mumbai filmmakers serve McDonalds, KFC, pizza where you get only what you order, whereas, the South offers you thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi, chicken. It is a mix of everything. That is what the audience wants, a bit of everything, and everything should gel together. The world that the South Indian makers create is something accepted and liked by most,” he added.

Earlier in an exclusive conversation with Indianexpress.com, Boney claimed that the recent success of south Indian movies in the Hindi belt was a long time in the making as many Hindi dubbed movies were already a big hit on satellite.

“Southern films are a mix of everything. Most Indians are used to thali (meals), which offers a variety of dishes. (Similarly) south cinemas cater to all genres, segments and all age groups. They are more Indianised in its content than Bollywood movies. That’s why they can connect with the audience in the Hindi heartland. I got hooked on it (making movies in the south), only after I realized that the content of south cinema is palatable to the entire Indian audience. It doesn’t just cater to the select niche audience. They have action, family emotion and all Indian sentiments; they are the main ingredients of south Indian movies, especially Tamil and Telugu. The packaging is also good. They have dance, romance, comedy, action and everything. The Indian audience basically would always prefer something which is more Indian,” he had said.

Boney’s latest Tamil movie Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is running successful in theatres.