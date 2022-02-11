Valimai new trailer: Fans call Ajith-starrer ‘Indian Fast and Furious’, Ajay Devgn and Mahesh Babu shower praise. Watch

The new trailer of Ajith starrer Valimai released on Thursday and it looks like not just the fans of the star, even celebrities across India, including Ajay Devgn and Mahesh Babu, love the new promo. While Valimai was earlier scheduled to release during Pongal, the film was postponed due to the pandemic. Valimai is now set to release on February 24.

Watch the new Valimai trailer here:

The trailer features Ajith as a cop who is trying to catch a bike gang. With some well-executed stunts, it looks like Valimai will be a great cinematic experience for the fans.

Ajay Devgn showered praise as he launched the Hindi trailer and wrote, “Hey Ajith, your conviction and tenacity remain commendable! Here’s wishing you the best for #Valimai.” Mahesh Babu launched the Telugu trailer and Kichcha Sudeep released the Kannada trailer.

Hey Ajith, your conviction and tenacity remain commendable! Here’s wishing you the best for #Valimai. #AjithKumar @BoneyKapoor Love always,

Ajay pic.twitter.com/B5OHJPX3pe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 10, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, “Wowwwww, Is this Indian film.??, Mind-blowing trailer & scenes, May be this movie become a Indian Fast & Furious & Now I’m also a big fan of this actor #Ajithkumar #Valimai, Deadliest waiting to see this film in big screens.” Another fan wrote, “Indian cinema is going to the next level, waiting for this movie.”

The film’s first trailer released in December and showcased some exciting stunts being pulled off by Ajith.

Valimai marks Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith and H Vinoth. They had earlier collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink.

Also starring Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh, Valimai has been directed by H Vinoth.