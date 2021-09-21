Valimai: Kartikeya Gummakonda’s first look from Ajith-starrer shared on his birthday

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Kartikeya Gummakonda from his upcoming movie Valimai. The film stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Kartikeya, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, is said to be playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie.

“Team #Valimai wishes a very Happy Birthday to talented @ActorKartikeya . Stay blessed always,” tweeted Boney Kapoor, while sharing the new Valimai poster.

Kartikeya made his acting debut in 2018 with RX100. He has established himself as an action hero in Telugu cinema with movies like Hippi, Guna 369, Nani’s Gang Leader and 90ML. Valimai, meanwhile, will mark his debut in Tamil.

Earlier this month, the long-delayed production of Valimai came to an end. The final schedule of the shoot happened in Russia with Ajith. The actor is playing a cop in the film, which is helmed by H Vinoth. The director has already delivered a memorable cop film, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017). Valimai is Vinoth’s second consecutive movie with Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of Hindi movie Pink.